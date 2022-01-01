Chicago dogs in Saint Louis

Steve's Hot Dogs image

 

Steve's Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis

Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog Combo$10.00
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
Stormtrooper Dog*$8.25
Our smoked dog topped with fresh savory rotini alfredo -shaved parmesan, shredded bacon, and crispy fried onions.
Basket of Fries$3.50
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
Mike's Italian Beef image

 

Mike's Italian Beef

8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis

Monster Italian Beef
Loaded up with juicy and tender Italian Beef, giardiniera, peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
Italian Beef$0.01
Juicy and tender Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with giardiniera or sweet peppers. dipped or undipped.
Chili$5.00
Beefy, hearty chilli.
