Chicago dogs in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicago dogs
More about Steve's Hot Dogs
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis
|Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog Combo
|$10.00
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
|Stormtrooper Dog*
|$8.25
Our smoked dog topped with fresh savory rotini alfredo -shaved parmesan, shredded bacon, and crispy fried onions.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.50
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
More about Mike's Italian Beef
Mike's Italian Beef
8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis
|Monster Italian Beef
Loaded up with juicy and tender Italian Beef, giardiniera, peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
|Italian Beef
|$0.01
Juicy and tender Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with giardiniera or sweet peppers. dipped or undipped.
|Chili
|$5.00
Beefy, hearty chilli.