Chicken fajitas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Tinga (Chicken) Fajitas
|$13.95
chicken tinga, charred peppers and onions. Served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Steak and Chicken Fajitas
|$15.99
Marinated steak & chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
|Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.99
Marinated chicken & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
|Marinated Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Marinated chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole.
Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or a small shredded cheese + .99
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
|Steak+Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
|Fajita Chicken