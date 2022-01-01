Chicken fried steaks in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Steak and Chicken Fajitas
|$15.99
Marinated steak & chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Steak+Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Mike's Italian Beef
8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$12.00
Mouthwatering chicken served on a hoagie roll, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and ranch.