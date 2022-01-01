Chicken salad sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
chicken breast, dried cranberries, celery, almonds, onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato , served on a brioche bun
More about Half & Half
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
house roasted chicken, pecans, red grapes, celery, onion, aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, croissant bun, fries
More about City Coffee and Creperie
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Mike's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.75
All white meat chicken, celery, grapes & onions with low fat mayo