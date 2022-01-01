Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
chicken breast, dried cranberries, celery, almonds, onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato , served on a brioche bun
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
Banner pic

 

Half & Half

8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
house roasted chicken, pecans, red grapes, celery, onion, aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, croissant bun, fries
More about Half & Half
Item pic

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mike's Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.75
All white meat chicken, celery, grapes & onions with low fat mayo
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.75
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Cheeseburgers

Rangoon

Bean Burritos

Nigiri

Tzatziki

Cheesy Bread

Shawarma

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston