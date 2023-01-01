Saint Louis restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saint Louis restaurants
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|New Mexican Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
|Biscuits and Homemade Sausage Gravy (Full)
|$10.50
2 biscuits
|Rocket to Bacon Land
|$11.00
3 egg omelet with goat cheese, arugula, bacon & caramelized onions. Served with home fries and choice of bread.
Shared Brewing
2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood
|Popular items
|Shared/WeldWerks Collaboration Achromatic Vibes 2022
|$40.00
Our Rye Imperial Stout version of Coconut Vibes with Toasted and Raw Coconut and an addition of Tanzanian and Ugandan Vanilla Beans.
15% ABV
|Shared/Other Half Daydreams & Fashion Shows
|$20.00
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA with Citra & Riwaka Hops
8%
|Shared Gretel
|$16.00
Münich-style Dunkel Lager
5.3% ABV
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves
|Popular items
|Banh Mi
|$10.00
A Vietnamese baguette sandwich served with influences from the French (mayonnaise) and native Vietnamese ingredients (pickled medley, cilantro, cucumber)
|Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Delicate rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, choice of protein, and fresh veggies.
|Pho/Soups
|$13.00
A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Mixed Greens, Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$10.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$14.00
Hand-Breaded Buttermilk-Brined Chicken Breast Strips, Served With Honey Hot Sauce
Lets Do Lunch Catering
5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Dessert Variety Tray (per person)
|$3.50
Dessert Bars, Carrot Cake, Cookies & Brownies
|Variety Tray
|$3.75
Dessert Bars, Carrot Cake, Iced Brownies
|French Toast Hot Breakfast (Min 15 People)
|$15.75
Scrambled Eggs , Bacon & Sausage,
Served with Fresh Fruit and OJ
That's Sip -
6060 Telegraph Road, Oakville
|Popular items
|Latte Macchiato
|$0.00
|White Mocha
|$0.00
|Americano
|$0.00
Diego's Cantina - 630 North & South Rd.
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Popular items
|Costra de Camaron
|$13.50
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco.
Two 6" tacos, each filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato in corn tortillas. Gluten Free.
|Guacamole
|$8.00
Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.
|Costra de Pollo
|$13.50
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco.
Two 6" tacos filled with braised chicken, pickled onion, avocado & cilantro in crispy cheese in corn tortillas. Gluten Free.
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Chicken Pietro
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, baked with meat sauce and cheese
|Baked Lasagna
|$13.95
The Woodshack Soulard - 1862 S. 10th street
1862 S. 10th street, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Three Cheesy Pigs
|$11.99
cherry & hickory shack-smoked ham, peppered bacon, and pulled pork with swiss cheese on a baguette
|Soulard Primer
|$14.99
hot, hand-cut hickory & mulberry-smoked prime rib, bone-marrow aioli spread, charred onion, arugula, blue cheese cream on a French roll
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
patchwork cheese on Texas toast
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria - BallPark Village
751 Clark Avenue, St. Louis
|Popular items
|CORN & SQUASH BLOSSOM
|$22.00
OLIO NUOVO + FIOR DI LATTE + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + SWEET CORN + SQUASH BLOSSOMS + JALAPENOS + MINT + CHESTNUT HONEY
|PESTO QUATTRO FORMAGGIO
|$19.00
BASIL PINE NUT PESTO + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FONTINA + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + PECORINO
|EZZO PEPPERONI
|$22.00
OLIO NUOVO + STRACCIATELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE
Sureste Mexican
3730 foundry way unit 18, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|4. TZIC DE VENADO TACOS
|$18.00
SHREDDED VENISON, RADISH, CILANTRO, CITRUS, MARINATED CUCUMBER, AVOCADO
|CEVICHE
|$16.00
fresh wild caught ocean fish (fish changes daily depending on availability) marinated in lime juice and black pepper, then tossed with tomato, cilantro, red onion, and habanero. Served with chips.
*gluten-free
|5. CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO TACOS
|$15.00
COLOSSAL SHRIMP, GARLIC OIL, AIOLI QUEMADO, CHIPOTLE, ONION, RADISH, CILANTRO
La Calle - 4121 Manchester Avenue
4121 Manchester Avenue, St Louis
|Popular items
|Rice
|$2.50
|Chips and salsa
|$3.50
|Chicken
Bombay Food Junkies
12955 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
|Popular items
|Chick'n Wings
|$7.29
Soy-Wheat Gluten Lightly Battered and Fried with one Sauce of your choice.
|Popcorn Shrimp with Remoulade Sauce
|$7.29
10 bite size vegan Shrimp Golden fried with house made spicy remoulade sauce
|Crispy Chikn Sandwich with Fries
|$14.49
Our famous vegan crispy chick'n sandwiches, choose your sauce and side and add optional vegan Cheese. All our sandwiches are served in kaiser buns toasted with Garlic Butter (vegan) topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles. Served with Masala Fries or Plain Fries.
SMOOTHIES
Revel Kitchen - Brentwood
8388 Musick Memorial Dr, Brentwood
|Popular items
|PBJ Smoothie.
|$6.49
Blueberries, roasted peanuts, and banana.
|West Coast BLT.
|$12.50
Organic greens, kale, grape tomatoes, bacon, salmon, cucumber, and creamy honey Dijon.
|Large Bowl.
|$11.99
Build your own bowl, large lets you choose up to 2 bases, up to 2 veggies, up to 2 proteins and 1 sauce.
Drunken Fish - DF - Westport Plaza
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Mango Roll
|$16.50
Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs
|Starburst Roll
|$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
|Drunken Fish Roll
|$16.50
Shrimp tempura, japanese mayo + asparagus, topped with tuna, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago, tempura crumbs + sprouts
Hank's Cheesecake - 1063 S Big Bend Blvd
1063 S Big Bend Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Key lime - Slice
|$5.99
|Hot Cocoa -slice
|$5.99
|Irish Cream - Slice
|$5.99
Joyful House - Saint Louis - 3900 S Grand Blvd
3900 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Com Dac Biet - Special Broken Rice
|$10.99
Broken rice with grilled pork chop, sunny-side-up egg, egg cake, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.
|Goi Cuon - Spring Roll (2)
|$3.99
Rice paper wrap rolled in shrimp, pork meat, vermicelli rice noodles, and fresh vegetables with peanut hoisin dipping sauce.
|Banh Mi Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$5.99
French bread served with grilled BBQ pork, butter, pate, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and jalepenos.
Taco Buddha Kirkwood - 11111 Manchester Road
11111 Manchester Road, Kirkwood
|Popular items
|The Galveston
|$5.75
New Mexico chile-spiced sautéed shrimp, romaine lettuce, corn salsa, Baja special sauce, cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla. Gluten-free with corn tortillas!
Make it vegetarian by substituting NM chile-spiced cauliflower or fried portabella mushroom. Vegan's can enjoy this taco by removing Baja sauce and cotija cheese.
|Rocks Margarita To-Go
Our house Rocks Margarita ready for you to take home and pour over ice
|The Nashville
|$5.25
Nashville-hot style (not too spicy) fried chicken with New Mexico chile, pimento cheese, buttermilk dressing, citrus-pickled red onions, romaine, flour tortilla. This taco is NOT dairy free, even without cheese and sauce! ~ Gluten-free if you substitute a corn tortilla ~
Peno Soul Food - 7600 Wydown Blvd
7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton
|Popular items
|Pizza Pepe
|$0.00
Spicy chicken, escarole, wild mushroom, Calabrese chile oil, fresh ricotta, oven roasted tomato
|Beef Meatballs
|$16.00
tomato basil sauce, pecorino, and fontinella
|Kim Tucci's Italian Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and Sicilian olive in vinaigrette
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Street Corn "Off the Cob"
|$5.00
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$8.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
|South Beach
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
PIZZA
Pastaria - St. Louis
7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton
|Popular items
|Chitarra al Pomodoro
|$22.95
tomatoes, garlic, basil, grana padano *can be made dairy free/vegan
|Garganelli
|$26.95
braised beef, olives, gremolata, grana padano
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Hello Juice & Smoothie - Newstead
1000 S. Newstead Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Kathy
|$7.95
KALE, CELERY, GREEN APPLE, LEMON
|O.G.
|$12.95
BASE: ACAI, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, COCONUT MILK
TOPPINGS: GRANOLA, BANANA, SEASONAL BERRIES, COCONUT, HONEY
|Ocean Bowl
|$13.95
BASE: Blue Spirulina, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes, Honey
Kaldi's Coffee - Kirkwood
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.50
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Latte Iced
|$5.35
two shots of espresso and cold milk
|Vanilla Latte
|$0.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
The Midwestern
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Biscuit and Gravy
|$12.00
choice of brisket, turkey, pulled pork or no meat
|6 Oz Pulled Pork Sand
|$11.00
egg bun
|Table for 6
|$750.00
Ticket price includes a Three course dinner paired with our Eagle Rare Barrel Pick, tax, and gratuity for six people
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Omelet
spinach, onion, tomato, topped with feta cheese
|Country Omelet
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
|Breakfast Fried Rice
Bacon fried rice topped with two eggs any style served with a side of sweet chili sauce
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Classic Cold Brew
|$5.15
our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus
|Latte Iced
|$5.35
two shots of espresso and cold milk
|Vanilla Latte
|$0.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House - Des Peres
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Popular items
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
|Three Kings Double Smash
|$13.49
Two 3.3oz patties smashed, topped with our three kings signature sauce, American cheese and pickles!
|Garlic French Dip
|$15.49
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Playboy
|$15.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
|California
|$8.00
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
|Regular Soy Sauce
|$0.00
soy sauce options, ginger, wasabi
Layla - Webster Groves
20 Allen Avenue, Suite 130, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Patti Smith
|$17.00
Two 4oz beef patties, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack, caramelized onions, sweet red pepper relish & chipotle mayo on sourdough
|The Royale
|$14.00
Two 4 oz beef patties, cheddar, onions, pickles, apricot ketchup & 33 sauce on sesame seed bun
|Jane Says
|$14.00
Vegetarian red lentil burger, provolone, smokey mango sauce, flash fried kale, tomato & sumac onions on a potato bun
Oh Hey! Barbecue Crestwood - 9540 Watson Road
9540 Watson Road, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.99
Served with Pickled brussels, chipotle aioli, fried jalapeños with Choice of One Side
|Pimento Cheese Toasted Ravs
|$12.99
Deep-fried toasted raviolis stuffed with pimento cheese
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with B+B Pickles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side