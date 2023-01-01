Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Louis restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Louis

Must-try Saint Louis restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Southwest Diner

6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New Mexican Breakfast Burrito$7.75
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
Biscuits and Homemade Sausage Gravy (Full)$10.50
2 biscuits
Rocket to Bacon Land$11.00
3 egg omelet with goat cheese, arugula, bacon & caramelized onions. Served with home fries and choice of bread.
More about Southwest Diner
Consumer pic

 

Shared Brewing

2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shared/WeldWerks Collaboration Achromatic Vibes 2022$40.00
Our Rye Imperial Stout version of Coconut Vibes with Toasted and Raw Coconut and an addition of Tanzanian and Ugandan Vanilla Beans.
15% ABV
Shared/Other Half Daydreams & Fashion Shows$20.00
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA with Citra & Riwaka Hops
8%
Shared Gretel$16.00
Münich-style Dunkel Lager
5.3% ABV
More about Shared Brewing
Banner pic

 

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120

20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Websert Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banh Mi$10.00
A Vietnamese baguette sandwich served with influences from the French (mayonnaise) and native Vietnamese ingredients (pickled medley, cilantro, cucumber)
Spring Rolls$8.00
Delicate rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, choice of protein, and fresh veggies.
Pho/Soups$13.00
A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.
More about DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$10.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.00
Hand-Breaded Buttermilk-Brined Chicken Breast Strips, Served With Honey Hot Sauce
More about Cyrano's
Banner pic

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dessert Variety Tray (per person)$3.50
Dessert Bars, Carrot Cake, Cookies & Brownies
Variety Tray$3.75
Dessert Bars, Carrot Cake, Iced Brownies
French Toast Hot Breakfast (Min 15 People)$15.75
Scrambled Eggs , Bacon & Sausage,
Served with Fresh Fruit and OJ
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering
Consumer pic

 

That's Sip -

6060 Telegraph Road, Oakville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte Macchiato$0.00
White Mocha$0.00
Americano$0.00
More about That's Sip -
Diego's Cantina image

 

Diego's Cantina - 630 North & South Rd.

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Costra de Camaron$13.50
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco.
Two 6" tacos, each filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato in corn tortillas. Gluten Free.
Guacamole$8.00
Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.
Costra de Pollo$13.50
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco.
Two 6" tacos filled with braised chicken, pickled onion, avocado & cilantro in crispy cheese in corn tortillas. Gluten Free.
More about Diego's Cantina - 630 North & South Rd.
Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pietro$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, baked with meat sauce and cheese
Baked Lasagna$13.95
More about Pietro's
The Woodshack Soulard image

 

The Woodshack Soulard - 1862 S. 10th street

1862 S. 10th street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Three Cheesy Pigs$11.99
cherry & hickory shack-smoked ham, peppered bacon, and pulled pork with swiss cheese on a baguette
Soulard Primer$14.99
hot, hand-cut hickory & mulberry-smoked prime rib, bone-marrow aioli spread, charred onion, arugula, blue cheese cream on a French roll
Grilled Cheese$7.99
patchwork cheese on Texas toast
More about The Woodshack Soulard - 1862 S. 10th street
Banner pic

 

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria - BallPark Village

751 Clark Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CORN & SQUASH BLOSSOM$22.00
OLIO NUOVO + FIOR DI LATTE + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + SWEET CORN + SQUASH BLOSSOMS + JALAPENOS + MINT + CHESTNUT HONEY
PESTO QUATTRO FORMAGGIO$19.00
BASIL PINE NUT PESTO + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FONTINA + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + PECORINO
EZZO PEPPERONI$22.00
OLIO NUOVO + STRACCIATELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria - BallPark Village
Consumer pic

 

Sureste Mexican

3730 foundry way unit 18, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4. TZIC DE VENADO TACOS$18.00
SHREDDED VENISON, RADISH, CILANTRO, CITRUS, MARINATED CUCUMBER, AVOCADO
CEVICHE$16.00
fresh wild caught ocean fish (fish changes daily depending on availability) marinated in lime juice and black pepper, then tossed with tomato, cilantro, red onion, and habanero. Served with chips.
*gluten-free
5. CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO TACOS$15.00
COLOSSAL SHRIMP, GARLIC OIL, AIOLI QUEMADO, CHIPOTLE, ONION, RADISH, CILANTRO
More about Sureste Mexican
Main pic

 

La Calle - 4121 Manchester Avenue

4121 Manchester Avenue, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice$2.50
Chips and salsa$3.50
Chicken
More about La Calle - 4121 Manchester Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Bombay Food Junkies

12955 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick'n Wings$7.29
Soy-Wheat Gluten Lightly Battered and Fried with one Sauce of your choice.
Popcorn Shrimp with Remoulade Sauce$7.29
10 bite size vegan Shrimp Golden fried with house made spicy remoulade sauce
Crispy Chikn Sandwich with Fries$14.49
Our famous vegan crispy chick'n sandwiches, choose your sauce and side and add optional vegan Cheese. All our sandwiches are served in kaiser buns toasted with Garlic Butter (vegan) topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles. Served with Masala Fries or Plain Fries.
More about Bombay Food Junkies
Revel Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

Revel Kitchen - Brentwood

8388 Musick Memorial Dr, Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (2434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PBJ Smoothie.$6.49
Blueberries, roasted peanuts, and banana.
West Coast BLT.$12.50
Organic greens, kale, grape tomatoes, bacon, salmon, cucumber, and creamy honey Dijon.
Large Bowl.$11.99
Build your own bowl, large lets you choose up to 2 bases, up to 2 veggies, up to 2 proteins and 1 sauce.
More about Revel Kitchen - Brentwood
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish - DF - Westport Plaza

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mango Roll$16.50
Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs
Starburst Roll$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
Drunken Fish Roll$16.50
Shrimp tempura, japanese mayo + asparagus, topped with tuna, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago, tempura crumbs + sprouts
More about Drunken Fish - DF - Westport Plaza
Banner pic

 

Hank's Cheesecake - 1063 S Big Bend Blvd

1063 S Big Bend Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Key lime - Slice$5.99
Hot Cocoa -slice$5.99
Irish Cream - Slice$5.99
More about Hank's Cheesecake - 1063 S Big Bend Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Joyful House - Saint Louis - 3900 S Grand Blvd

3900 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Com Dac Biet - Special Broken Rice$10.99
Broken rice with grilled pork chop, sunny-side-up egg, egg cake, fresh vegetables, and a side of fish sauce.
Goi Cuon - Spring Roll (2)$3.99
Rice paper wrap rolled in shrimp, pork meat, vermicelli rice noodles, and fresh vegetables with peanut hoisin dipping sauce.
Banh Mi Thit Nuong - BBQ Pork Sandwich$5.99
French bread served with grilled BBQ pork, butter, pate, cucumber, pickled carrot, cilantro, and jalepenos.
More about Joyful House - Saint Louis - 3900 S Grand Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Taco Buddha Kirkwood - 11111 Manchester Road

11111 Manchester Road, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Galveston$5.75
New Mexico chile-spiced sautéed shrimp, romaine lettuce, corn salsa, Baja special sauce, cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla. Gluten-free with corn tortillas!
Make it vegetarian by substituting NM chile-spiced cauliflower or fried portabella mushroom. Vegan's can enjoy this taco by removing Baja sauce and cotija cheese.
Rocks Margarita To-Go
Our house Rocks Margarita ready for you to take home and pour over ice
The Nashville$5.25
Nashville-hot style (not too spicy) fried chicken with New Mexico chile, pimento cheese, buttermilk dressing, citrus-pickled red onions, romaine, flour tortilla. This taco is NOT dairy free, even without cheese and sauce! ~ Gluten-free if you substitute a corn tortilla ~
More about Taco Buddha Kirkwood - 11111 Manchester Road
Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food - 7600 Wydown Blvd

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Pepe$0.00
Spicy chicken, escarole, wild mushroom, Calabrese chile oil, fresh ricotta, oven roasted tomato
Beef Meatballs$16.00
tomato basil sauce, pecorino, and fontinella
Kim Tucci's Italian Salad$14.00
mixed greens, onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and Sicilian olive in vinaigrette
More about Peno Soul Food - 7600 Wydown Blvd
Consumer pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$5.00
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
Queso Con Chorizo$8.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
South Beach$12.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
More about Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria - St. Louis

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chitarra al Pomodoro$22.95
tomatoes, garlic, basil, grana padano *can be made dairy free/vegan
Garganelli$26.95
braised beef, olives, gremolata, grana padano
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
More about Pastaria - St. Louis
Consumer pic

 

Hello Juice & Smoothie - Newstead

1000 S. Newstead Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kathy$7.95
KALE, CELERY, GREEN APPLE, LEMON
O.G.$12.95
BASE: ACAI, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, COCONUT MILK
TOPPINGS: GRANOLA, BANANA, SEASONAL BERRIES, COCONUT, HONEY
Ocean Bowl$13.95
BASE: Blue Spirulina, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes, Honey
More about Hello Juice & Smoothie - Newstead
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee - Kirkwood

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.50
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Latte Iced$5.35
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Vanilla Latte$0.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Kirkwood
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

The Midwestern

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit and Gravy$12.00
choice of brisket, turkey, pulled pork or no meat
6 Oz Pulled Pork Sand$11.00
egg bun
Table for 6$750.00
Ticket price includes a Three course dinner paired with our Eagle Rare Barrel Pick, tax, and gratuity for six people
More about The Midwestern
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Omelet
spinach, onion, tomato, topped with feta cheese
Country Omelet
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
Breakfast Fried Rice
Bacon fried rice topped with two eggs any style served with a side of sweet chili sauce
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Kaldi's Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cold Brew$5.15
our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus
Latte Iced$5.35
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Vanilla Latte$0.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House - Des Peres

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Three Kings Double Smash$13.49
Two 3.3oz patties smashed, topped with our three kings signature sauce, American cheese and pickles!
Garlic French Dip$15.49
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
More about Three Kings Public House - Des Peres
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Playboy$15.00
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp topped with salmon, avocado, wasabi trio sauce
California$8.00
crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Regular Soy Sauce$0.00
soy sauce options, ginger, wasabi
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex
Banner pic

 

Layla - Webster Groves

20 Allen Avenue, Suite 130, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Patti Smith$17.00
Two 4oz beef patties, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack, caramelized onions, sweet red pepper relish & chipotle mayo on sourdough
The Royale$14.00
Two 4 oz beef patties, cheddar, onions, pickles, apricot ketchup & 33 sauce on sesame seed bun
Jane Says$14.00
Vegetarian red lentil burger, provolone, smokey mango sauce, flash fried kale, tomato & sumac onions on a potato bun
More about Layla - Webster Groves
Consumer pic

 

Oh Hey! Barbecue Crestwood - 9540 Watson Road

9540 Watson Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.99
Served with Pickled brussels, chipotle aioli, fried jalapeños with Choice of One Side
Pimento Cheese Toasted Ravs$12.99
Deep-fried toasted raviolis stuffed with pimento cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Served with B+B Pickles & Pickled Onions W/ Choice of One Side
More about Oh Hey! Barbecue Crestwood - 9540 Watson Road

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Cake

Cookies

Chili

Salmon

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (21 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston