Chicken teriyaki in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.50
8 oz. chicken breast grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of
white rice, topped with black sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki
|$7.00
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki
|$7.00
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
|$14.00
Marinated chicken breast with stir fry vegetables & teriyaki sauce served over brown rice.
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.00
Boneless chicken thigh marinated in a savory teriyaki sauce, served with broccoli, carrot, and white rice
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.95
Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
|Chicken Teriyaki (L)
|$10.95
Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Teriyaki Cashew Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in teriyaki, cashews, croutons, and ranch dressing
Teriyaki Cashew Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in teriyaki, cashews, croutons, and ranch dressing
Zenwich - St. Louis
8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis
|Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
|$11.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Teriyaki, Mixed Greens, Seaweed, Sesame, White Rice, Lemon.
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Teriyaki Chicken Power Bowl
|$14.00
Quinoa, Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Candied Cashews, Garnished with Sesame Seeds.
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$13.00
House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Candied Cashews, Chow Mein Noodles, Garnished with Sesame Seeds, and Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Wasabi Sushi Bars
7726 Forsyth, Clayton
|Kids 4 pc Cali and Chicken Teriyaki
|$7.00
1 Stop Sushi Express
3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis
|Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll
|$14.00
grilled teriyaki chicken, cucumber, spring mixed, topped
with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
|Teriyaki Chicken Rice Plate
|$17.00
Grilled teriyaki chicken served with stir fry veggies and steamed rice comes with miso soup or house salad