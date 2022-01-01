Chile relleno in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$10.00
More about Mission Taco Joint
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$10.00
More about Mission Taco Joint
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$10.00
More about Mission Taco Joint
Item pic

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno$12.00
Whole poblano chile stuffed with queso chihuahua, folded in a fluffy egg batter, and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno AC$4.00
Whole poblano chile stuffed with queso chihuahua, folded in a fluffy egg batter, and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD

Avg 4.7 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$10.00
More about Mission Taco Joint

