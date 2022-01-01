Chile relleno in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chile relleno
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Chile Relleno
|$10.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Chile Relleno
|$10.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Chile Relleno
|$10.00
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Chile Relleno
|$12.00
Whole poblano chile stuffed with queso chihuahua, folded in a fluffy egg batter, and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Chile Relleno AC
|$4.00
Whole poblano chile stuffed with queso chihuahua, folded in a fluffy egg batter, and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.