Chili in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chili

Steve's Hot Dogs image

 

Steve's Hot Dogs

3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog Combo$10.00
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
Stormtrooper Dog*$8.25
Our smoked dog topped with fresh savory rotini alfredo -shaved parmesan, shredded bacon, and crispy fried onions.
Basket of Fries$3.50
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
More about Steve's Hot Dogs
Famous Chili Bowl image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Famous Chili Bowl$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
Baileys' Range image

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Chili
ipa cheddar sauce, corn bread croutons
More about Baileys' Range
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SoHa Tots$9.00
add chicken or bacon
Thai Chili Burger Toppings$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
J-Mac and Cheese$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
OL HENRY RESTAURANT image

 

OL HENRY RESTAURANT

8600 Airport Road, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potatoes$3.75
Lemon Pound Cake$5.00
Golden Butterfly Shrimp (7)$12.00
More about OL HENRY RESTAURANT
Consumer pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Pork Chili Bowl$6.00
Smoked hog with a blend of fresh chillies, spices, and hominy.
More about Bootleggin 3rd Gear
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 EGGS$3.00
Made your way
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
WHY THE FRENCH HATES US$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Mike's Italian Beef image

 

Mike's Italian Beef

8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monster Italian Beef
Loaded up with juicy and tender Italian Beef, giardiniera, peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
Italian Beef$0.01
Juicy and tender Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with giardiniera or sweet peppers. dipped or undipped.
Chili$5.00
Beefy, hearty chilli.
More about Mike's Italian Beef
Restaurant banner

 

Woofies

1919 Woodson Road, Overland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Woofie Dog$4.79
A 100% pure Vienna Beef Dog served Chicago Style. Topped with yellow mustard, relish, pickle spear, onions, tomatoes, and hot sport peppers loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
Junkyard Dog$8.29
Topped Chicago Style plus chili, melted cheddar cheese, and bacon loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
Classic Woofie Burger$5.99
Seasoned 4oz smashed patty topped Chicago Style served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Woofies

