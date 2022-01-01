Chili in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chili
Steve's Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand, Saint Louis
|Gorilla Mac & Cheese Dog Combo
|$10.00
Our smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, bacon, and French's Fried Onions.
|Stormtrooper Dog*
|$8.25
Our smoked dog topped with fresh savory rotini alfredo -shaved parmesan, shredded bacon, and crispy fried onions.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.50
A full order of crispy, salty crinkle fries.
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Famous Chili Bowl
|$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|House Chili
ipa cheddar sauce, corn bread croutons
SOHA Bar and Grill
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis
|SoHa Tots
|$9.00
add chicken or bacon
|Thai Chili Burger Toppings
|$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
|J-Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
OL HENRY RESTAURANT
8600 Airport Road, Berkeley
|Sweet Potatoes
|$3.75
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$5.00
|Golden Butterfly Shrimp (7)
|$12.00
Bootleggin 3rd Gear
1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis
|White Pork Chili Bowl
|$6.00
Smoked hog with a blend of fresh chillies, spices, and hominy.
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON
|$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
|DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN
|$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|2 EGGS
|$3.00
Made your way
|NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
|$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
|WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
|$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
Mike's Italian Beef
8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis
|Monster Italian Beef
Loaded up with juicy and tender Italian Beef, giardiniera, peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
|Italian Beef
|$0.01
Juicy and tender Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with giardiniera or sweet peppers. dipped or undipped.
|Chili
|$5.00
Beefy, hearty chilli.
Woofies
1919 Woodson Road, Overland
|Woofie Dog
|$4.79
A 100% pure Vienna Beef Dog served Chicago Style. Topped with yellow mustard, relish, pickle spear, onions, tomatoes, and hot sport peppers loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
|Junkyard Dog
|$8.29
Topped Chicago Style plus chili, melted cheddar cheese, and bacon loaded into a freshly steamed poppyseed bun.
|Classic Woofie Burger
|$5.99
Seasoned 4oz smashed patty topped Chicago Style served on a toasted brioche bun.