Chocolate bars in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar$3.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar$3.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar$3.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Rooster image

 

Rooster

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Chocolate Bar Mocha$6.00
espresso, drinking chocolate, milk
More about Rooster
Item pic

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Venchi Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Bar$9.00
3.52 oz bar - Nocciolata Chocolight milk chocolate bar with whole hazelnuts and no added sugar. The crunchiness of the hazelnuts, exclusively from Piedmont (the so-called “Tonde e Gentili delle Langhe”) is combined with the softness of milk chocolate. The bar is part of the Chocolight range, chocolate sweetened exclusively using maltitol. A classic of Piedmont’s heritage, revisited in the Chocolight bar version.
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet, CLAYTON

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar$3.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar$3.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar$3.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Item pic

 

Kaldi's Coffee

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar$3.49
More about Kaldi's Coffee

