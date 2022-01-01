Chocolate bars in Saint Louis

3.52 oz bar - Nocciolata Chocolight milk chocolate bar with whole hazelnuts and no added sugar. The crunchiness of the hazelnuts, exclusively from Piedmont (the so-called “Tonde e Gentili delle Langhe”) is combined with the softness of milk chocolate. The bar is part of the Chocolight range, chocolate sweetened exclusively using maltitol. A classic of Piedmont’s heritage, revisited in the Chocolight bar version.

