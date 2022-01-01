Chocolate bars in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chocolate bars
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Dark Chocolate Granola Bar
|$3.49
Rooster
3150 South Grand, Saint Louis
|The Chocolate Bar Mocha
|$6.00
espresso, drinking chocolate, milk
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Venchi Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Bar
|$9.00
3.52 oz bar - Nocciolata Chocolight milk chocolate bar with whole hazelnuts and no added sugar. The crunchiness of the hazelnuts, exclusively from Piedmont (the so-called “Tonde e Gentili delle Langhe”) is combined with the softness of milk chocolate. The bar is part of the Chocolight range, chocolate sweetened exclusively using maltitol. A classic of Piedmont’s heritage, revisited in the Chocolight bar version.
