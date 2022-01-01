Chopped salad in Saint Louis

Pastaria image

 

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Pistachio Ravioli$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
More about Pastaria
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Edera
Pastaria Deli & Wine image

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Little Gem Chopped Salad$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
Kris's Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OG Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
Toasted Ravioli$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Vineyard Chopped Salad image

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vineyard Chopped Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamburger$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Full Buff Wings$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
More about Lester's
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Champ

2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TRIPLE PEPPERONI$24.00
ezzo pepperoni cups
PIZZA CHAMP SAUSAGE$22.00
ground pork sausage, red onion, red bell pepper
SUPREME$22.00
bacon, grilled kale, red onion, red bell pepper, green olive, garlic, oregano
More about Pizza Champ
Elmwood image

 

Elmwood

2704 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$12.00
marinated artichoke, green olive, red bell pepper, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette, spiced pistachios
More about Elmwood

