Chopped salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Pastaria
Pastaria
7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
|Pistachio Ravioli
|$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
More about Edera
Edera
48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis
|Papperdelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
|Burrata
|$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Little Gem Chopped Salad
|$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
|Kris's Chicken Salad
|$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|OG Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
|Toasted Ravioli
|$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
More about City Coffee and Creperie
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Vineyard Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bleu cheese with red wine vinaigrette
More about Lester's
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
More about Pizza Champ
Pizza Champ
2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood
|TRIPLE PEPPERONI
|$24.00
ezzo pepperoni cups
|PIZZA CHAMP SAUSAGE
|$22.00
ground pork sausage, red onion, red bell pepper
|SUPREME
|$22.00
bacon, grilled kale, red onion, red bell pepper, green olive, garlic, oregano
More about Elmwood
Elmwood
2704 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$12.00
marinated artichoke, green olive, red bell pepper, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette, spiced pistachios