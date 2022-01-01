Cookies in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cookies
Kaldi's Coffee
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Cappuccino
|$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
|Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
|$4.99
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.29
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.99
quinoa, arugula, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
|Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
|Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|12" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|Fountain Drink
|$1.95
FOR PICK UP ONLY
|7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Companion WSTL Cafe
2331 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis
|Fiesta Chicken Whole
|$9.95
All natural roasted chicken breast, habanero jack cheese, peppered bacon and chili mayo toasted on our Ciabatta
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE PICK-UP! Park in the designated spots next to the building
TEXT us at 314-229-4806 when you arrive
|Prom Queen Whole
|$11.95
Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, guacamole & creamy cobb dressing
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Latte Iced
|$4.75
two shots of espresso and cold milk
|Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Kaldi's Coffee
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Superfood Bowl
|$11.99
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
Snarf's Sandwiches
11512 page service dr, saint louis
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
|7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
|$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
Kaldi's Coffee
700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON
Lets Do Lunch Catering
5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis
|Assorted Soda Cans (per person)
|$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
|Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)
|$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
|Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)
|$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese