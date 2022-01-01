Cornbread in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve cornbread
More about OL HENRY RESTAURANT
OL HENRY RESTAURANT
8600 Airport Road, Berkeley
|Sweet Potatoes
|$3.75
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$5.00
|Golden Butterfly Shrimp (7)
|$12.00
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9200 Olive, St. Louis
|Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Single Burger + 1 Side
|$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
|Brisket Plate
|$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)