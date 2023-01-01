Corned beef and cabbage in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House - Des Peres

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage Platter$15.99
Generous Portions of Corned Beef, cabbage, roasted potatoes, rye bread, and Horseradish.
More about Three Kings Public House - Des Peres
Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef and Cabbage$15.99
Traditional Corned Beef, buttery Red Potatoes and Cabbage. Served with Rye bread and Horseradish sauce
More about Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
Consumer pic

 

The Block - 146 W Lockwood Ave

146 W Lockwood Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage$28.00
Jamison whiskey glazed corned beef brisket, whipped yukon gold potatoes, roasted carrots, sweet & sour braised cabbage, horseradish cream
More about The Block - 146 W Lockwood Ave

