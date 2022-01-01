Country fried steaks in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Southwest Diner
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis
|New Mexican Breakfast Burrito
|$7.25
Scrambled eggs, longhorn, green chile & home fries.
|Jonathan's Famous Fiery Scramble
|$8.25
Spicy, cheesy scrambled eggs with home fries. Served with your choice of meat or veggie and bread
|Breakfast Tamale Plate
|$13.25
Two local handmade Tamale Man Tamales, veggie or pork. Made enchilada style with your choice of chile.Served with two eggs and home fries
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$10.99
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac
|COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
|$10.99
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON
|$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
|DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN
|$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|2 EGGS
|$3.00
Made your way
|NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
|$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
|WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
|$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy