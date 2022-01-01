Crab cakes in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve crab cakes

Big Sky Cafe image

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Seared Crab Cakes$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
Dark Chocolate Mousse$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Big Sky Cafe
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

 

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$11.95
More about Citizen Kane's Marketplace
Zenwich - St. Louis image

 

Zenwich - St. Louis

8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Garlic Pork Bone$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Sea Salted Fries$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
More about Zenwich - St. Louis

