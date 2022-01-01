Crab cakes in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve crab cakes
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Skillet Seared Crab Cakes
|$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
|Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
|Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
Citizen Kane's Marketplace
127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood
|Crab Cake
|$11.95
Zenwich - St. Louis
8 South Euclid Ave, Saint Louis
|Black Garlic Pork Bone
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
|Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
|$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
|Sea Salted Fries
|$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.