Crunch salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve crunch salad
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|1\\2 Kale Crunch Salad
|$6.99
Changes Daily call Restaurant for details, (314) 727-0200 select your order location from the options.
|Full Kale Crunch Salad
|$11.99
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Full Kale Crunch Salad
|$11.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
|1/2 Kale Crunch Salad
|$6.99
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Romaine Crunch - Side Salad Size
|$5.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|1/2 Kale Crunch Salad
|$6.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
|Full Kale Crunch Salad
|$11.99
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|1/2 Kale Crunch Salad
|$6.99
|Side Kale Crunch Salad
|$3.99
Changes Daily call Restaurant for details, (314) 727-0200 select your order location from the options.
|Full Kale Crunch Salad
|$11.99
