Crunch salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve crunch salad

Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1\\2 Kale Crunch Salad$6.99
Changes Daily call Restaurant for details, (314) 727-0200 select your order location from the options.
Full Kale Crunch Salad$11.99
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Kale Crunch Salad$11.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
1/2 Kale Crunch Salad$6.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Salt + Smoke
Consumer pic

 

Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Romaine Crunch - Side Salad Size$5.00
More about Colleen's
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Kale Crunch Salad$6.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Full Kale Crunch Salad$11.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Kale Crunch Salad$6.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Side Kale Crunch Salad$3.99
Changes Daily call Restaurant for details, (314) 727-0200 select your order location from the options.
Full Kale Crunch Salad$11.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Salt + Smoke

