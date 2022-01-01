Curry in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve curry
More about the B A O
the B A O
14 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|COM BAO 2
|$14.99
choose 2 bao , choose 1 drink , side of fries
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.99
Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg
|UDON Noodle soup
|$15.99
fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom
togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup
More about Chao Baan
Chao Baan
4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis
|Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$5.00
Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts