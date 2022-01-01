Curry in Saint Louis

the B A O image

 

the B A O

14 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COM BAO 2$14.99
choose 2 bao , choose 1 drink , side of fries
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$15.99
Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg
UDON Noodle soup$15.99
fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom
togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup
More about the B A O
Banner pic

 

Chao Baan

4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.00
Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.
Pad Thai$13.00
A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts
More about Chao Baan

Map

Map

