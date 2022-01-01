Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve curry chicken

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad$12.00
With Grapes and Walnuts on Cyrano's Special Rolls
More about Cyrano's
House of India image

 

House of India

8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$12.95
Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce
More about House of India
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken$15.00
Chicken, Onions, Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Pickled Ginger, Scallions, Sesame.
More about Blue Ocean
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice image

 

the B A O

14 North Central Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.99
Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg
More about the B A O

