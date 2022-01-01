Curry chicken in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve curry chicken
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.00
With Grapes and Walnuts on Cyrano's Special Rolls
House of India
8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS
|Chicken Curry
|$12.95
Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Curry Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken, Onions, Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Pickled Ginger, Scallions, Sesame.