Eel in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve eel
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Eel Sashimi
|$18.75
8 slices of eel
|Eel + Cucumber Roll
|$10.50
Eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce
|Eel Nigiri
|$7.00
2 pieces of eel
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Eel Sauce
|$0.50
|Eel Sauce
|$0.50
|Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce
|$15.00
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Eel Sauce
|$0.50
|Eel Sauce
|$0.50
|Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce
|$15.00
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$9.00
Japanese BBQ eel, avocado, and eel sauce
|Side Eel Sauce
|$1.00
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Eel Sauce
|$1.00
|Eel Nigiri
|$3.50
|Eel Avocado
|$7.95
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Eel Avocado
|$7.00
Eel and Avocado.
|Eel Nigiri
|$4.00
Sushi Ai Clayton
4 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|Eel Special Roll
|$13.99
In: Tuna/ Avocado. Top: Eel
|Giant Eel Roll
|$7.99
Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel sauce
|Eel Roll
|$6.99
eel, cucumber
