Eel in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sashimi$18.75
8 slices of eel
Eel + Cucumber Roll$10.50
Eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce
Eel Nigiri$7.00
2 pieces of eel
More about Drunken Fish
Wasabi Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Wasabi Sushi Bar

4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sauce$0.50
Eel Sauce$0.50
Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce$15.00
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sauce$0.50
Eel Sauce$0.50
Scallop Volcano with Snow crab and no eel sauce$15.00
spicy scallops, snow crab, cucumber and avocado
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Consumer pic

 

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

1000 Washington Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Japanese BBQ eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Side Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Sen Thai Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Sauce$1.00
Eel Nigiri$3.50
Eel Avocado$7.95
More about Zushi
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sashimi$18.75
8 slices of eel
Eel + Cucumber Roll$10.50
Eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce
Eel Nigiri$7.00
2 pieces of eel
More about Drunken Fish
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel Avocado$7.00
Eel and Avocado.
Eel Nigiri$4.00
More about Blue Ocean
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Ai Clayton

4 North Central Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Special Roll$13.99
In: Tuna/ Avocado. Top: Eel
Giant Eel Roll$7.99
Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel sauce
Eel Roll$6.99
eel, cucumber
More about Sushi Ai Clayton
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sauce$0.50
Eel Sauce$0.50
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Sauce$1.00
Eel Avocado Roll$8.50
Eel Cucumber$8.50
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

