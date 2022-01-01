Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
5" Egg Salad & American
7" Egg Salad & American
12" Egg Salad & American
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Amighetti's image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amighetti's

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Ital. Egg Salad
Prepared on Amighetti's bread, with lettuce tomato & onion.
More about Amighetti's
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad & American
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Elaia & Olio image

 

Elaia & Olio

1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad$12.00
Single Egg Salad$3.00
More about Elaia & Olio
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
7" Egg Salad & American
12" Egg Salad & American
5" Egg Salad & American
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Egg Salad & American$10.95
5" Egg Salad & American$5.95
7" Egg Salad & American$7.45
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Bowood by Niche image

 

Bowood by Niche

4605 Olive St, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad$13.00
bread and butter pickled cucumber, red onion, garden spice & herb, brioche, arugula salad
More about Bowood by Niche

