Fajitas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve fajitas
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Fajitas Carnitas
|$13.99
Flour tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream,
guacamole, refried beans and rice.
|Fajitas Veggies
|$10.99
Flour Tortillas with grilled roma tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, sour cream,
guacamole, refried beans and rice.
|Fajitas Pollo
|$13.99
Flour tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream,
guacamole, refried beans and rice.
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Carbon (Steak) Fajitas
|$15.95
steak al carbon, charred peppers and onions. served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.
|Carnitas (Pork) Fajitas
|$13.95
Pork carnitas, charred peppers and onions. Served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.
|Tinga (Chicken) Fajitas
|$13.95
chicken tinga, charred peppers and onions. Served with 4 flour tortillas, sour cream, pico & guac.
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|FAJITA BOWL
|$14.00
Choice of blackened chicken or steak with guacamole, bell peppers, corn salsa & cheese blend served over brown rice.
|GF FAJITA BOWL
|$14.00
Choice of chicken or steak with guacamole, bell peppers, corn salsa & cheese blend served over brown rice.
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Fajita Salad
|$13.00
romaine, poblano corn relish, pinto beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted chicken, avocado lime ranch, tortilla strips
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Steak and Chicken Fajitas
|$15.99
Marinated steak & chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
|Marinated Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Marinated steak served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole.
Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapenos, or s small shredded cheese + .99
|Portobello Mushroom Fajitas
|$13.99
Portobello mushrooms served a top sautéed peppers & onions, zucchini and squash and garnished with Queso Fresco. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99
Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Chicken Fajitas
|$13.99
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
|Steak+Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
|Fajita Steak
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Fajita Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Mexican Rice, Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Blanco
and Sautéed Red Pepper and Onions- Served with Salsa
Fresca.
|Veggie Fajita Wrap
|$11.00
Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Mexican Rice, Queso Blanco,
Sautéed Onions and Peppers- Served in a Flour Tortilla with
Salsa Fresca.
|Steak Fajita Tacos
|$16.00
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Fajita Crepe
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, sauteed green-yellow-red peppers, onion, tomatoes, spinach, cheddar cheese, with Juan's house-made rojo sauce. Avocado & sour cream on the side