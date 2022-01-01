Fish tacos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
9900 Manchester Road, Glendale
|Fish Taco
|$5.25
flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsalmic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.
More about Diego's Cantina
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Costra de Camaron
|$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
|Chicken Enchiladas (2)
|$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
|FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
More about Nixta
Nixta
1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis
|1 Antojito
|$8.00
|Chicken Mole
|$26.00
|Smoked Pork Enchiladas
|$22.00