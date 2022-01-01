Fish tacos in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve fish tacos

Fish Taco image

 

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)

9900 Manchester Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$5.25
flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsalmic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Diego's Cantina image

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Costra de Camaron$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with 5 seasoned shrimp, red pepper, onion, jalapeño salsa & tomato. Gluten Free.
Chicken Enchiladas (2)$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
More about Diego's Cantina
Nixta image

 

Nixta

1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Antojito$8.00
Chicken Mole$26.00
Smoked Pork Enchiladas$22.00
More about Nixta
Grilled Fish Tacos image

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
More about Amigos Cantina

