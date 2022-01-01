Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$9.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
More about Mission Taco Joint
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$9.99
(3) Flash fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken & our Mexican cheese blend. Topped with crema & pico de gallo. Garnished with shredded lettuce & our homemade guacamole.
More about Amigos Cantina
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Flautas$10.50
More about Circle 7 Ranch
