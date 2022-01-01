Flautas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve flautas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.99
(3) Flash fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken & our Mexican cheese blend. Topped with crema & pico de gallo. Garnished with shredded lettuce & our homemade guacamole.