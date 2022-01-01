French fries in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve french fries

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.50
with chocolate ganache
Hi-Pointe Single Burger$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
More about Cyrano's
Shaved Duck Kirkwood image

 

Shaved Duck Kirkwood

10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BP Burger$8.99
the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked, 4 oz patty with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled rib and pork meat over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
More about Shaved Duck Kirkwood
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Custom Pizza$14.75
Breaded Chicken Strips$8.50
French Fries$2.95
More about Milo's Bocce Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Tamales

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Tacos

Chicken Enchiladas

Chai Lattes

Spaghetti

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston