Fried chicken salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Baileys' Range
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Spring greens, tenders, tomato, grilled corn, cornbread croutons, scallion, buttermilk ranch
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ breaded chicken strips (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese blend, red onion & peppercorn ranch
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ CPG boneless wings (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & cheese blend. Served with Peppercorn Ranch.