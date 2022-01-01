Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring greens, tenders, tomato, grilled corn, cornbread croutons, scallion, buttermilk ranch
More about Baileys' Range
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ breaded chicken strips (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese blend, red onion & peppercorn ranch
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ CPG boneless wings (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & cheese blend. Served with Peppercorn Ranch.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Fried chicken salad$10.99
More about New York Grill (3)

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Shrimp Tacos

Bruschetta

Baklava

Grits

Tomato Soup

Panang Curry

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston