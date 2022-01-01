Fried rice in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve fried rice
Drunken Fish
639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
|SD Bacon
|$4.99
4 Pieces
|Short Pancake Plate
|$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Small Batch
3001 Locust, Saint Louis
|Fried Rice
|$17.00
zhoug. tofu. fennel. broccoli. red pepper. oyster mushroom.
|Country Captain
|$16.00
chickpea. cauliflower. garam masala. golden raisin. almond. rice.
|Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura cauliflower. manchurian sauce. sesame. scallion.
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
|4-Piece Tender Combo
|$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Duck Fried Rice
|$21.00
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
Chao Baan
4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis
|Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$5.00
Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts