Fried rice in Saint Louis

Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Drunken Fish

639 Westport Plaza Dr., St. Louis



Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis



Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
SD Bacon$4.99
4 Pieces
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis



Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Miso Soup - REG$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Small Batch image

 

Small Batch

3001 Locust, Saint Louis



Fried Rice$17.00
zhoug. tofu. fennel. broccoli. red pepper. oyster mushroom.
Country Captain$16.00
chickpea. cauliflower. garam masala. golden raisin. almond. rice.
Cauliflower$10.00
tempura cauliflower. manchurian sauce. sesame. scallion.
Kimchi Guys image

 

Kimchi Guys

612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis



Spicy Fried Chicken Taco$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
4-Piece Tender Combo$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)

Duck Fried Rice$21.00
Fried rice with egg, peas and smoked duck ham, topped with a duck quarter, gochujang jelly, furikake, radish and green onion
Banner pic

 

Chao Baan

4087 Chouteau Ave #5, St. Louis



Spicy (Kee Mao) Noodles$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.00
Five thin rice paper filled with vegetables then deep fried.
Pad Thai$13.00
A popular Thai dish of Skinny rice noodles, tofu, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts stir-fried in a tangy sweet sauce topped with roasted peanuts
