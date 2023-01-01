Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Saint Louis
/
Saint Louis
/
Fried Zucchini
Saint Louis restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
No reviews yet
Flash Fried Zucchini
$8.00
Dusting of Parmesan, Garlic Aioli
More about Cyrano's
Tres Equis - 3169 Morganford Rd
3169 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini
$6.00
More about Tres Equis - 3169 Morganford Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis
Squid Salad
Sashimi
Drunken Noodles
Cobbler
Mango Ice Cream
Taquitos
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Cherry Pies
Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore
Central West End
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Midtown
No reviews yet
The Loop
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
The Hill
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Lafayette Square
No reviews yet
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
No reviews yet
Soulard
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Saint Louis to explore
Saint Charles
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Chesterfield
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.8
(18 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
Ballwin
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Belleville
No reviews yet
Alton
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(647 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(477 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston