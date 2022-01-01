Garlic bread in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve garlic bread

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pietro$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
Pasta Con Broccoli$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
Cannelloni$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
More about Pietro's
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.49
Our toasted garlic bread topped with cheese
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
10" CHI BYO$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
Chicken Wings$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Racanellis Pizza image

PIZZA

Racanellis Pizza

8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
Takeout
18" NY Style Pie$22.00
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.95
More about Racanellis Pizza
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Garlic Knots$4.95
10" NY Style Pie$12.00
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Nick’s Pub image

 

Nick’s Pub

6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FIsh and Chips Dinner$11.00
Hand-breaded fish, served with French fries & tartar sauce
Basket of Fries$5.00
Large portion of crispy, house made fries
6 pc Wing$8.00
Choose 1 sauce
More about Nick’s Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Assorted Soda Cans (per person)$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Chili

Cheesy Bread

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Tuna Rolls

Chipotle Chicken

Fried Rice

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston