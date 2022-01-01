Garlic bread in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Pietro's
Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Chicken Pietro
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
|Pasta Con Broccoli
|$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
|Cannelloni
|$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.49
Our toasted garlic bread topped with cheese
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
|10" CHI BYO
|$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Racanellis Pizza
PIZZA
Racanellis Pizza
8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves
|18" NY Style Pie
|$22.00
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.95
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Racanelli's Pizza
111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Garlic Knots
|$4.95
|10" NY Style Pie
|$12.00
More about Nick’s Pub
Nick’s Pub
6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis
|FIsh and Chips Dinner
|$11.00
Hand-breaded fish, served with French fries & tartar sauce
|Basket of Fries
|$5.00
Large portion of crispy, house made fries
|6 pc Wing
|$8.00
Choose 1 sauce
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering
Lets Do Lunch Catering
5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis
|Assorted Soda Cans (per person)
|$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
|Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)
|$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
|Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)
|$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese