Greek salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve greek salad
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Oregano Dressing
Global Quesadilla Company
12366 Olive Blvd, St. Louis
|Greek Salad
|$11.49
Loads of veggies! Black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & pepperoncinis. Covered with feta & served with Greek dressing.
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Greek Salad
|$10.50
arugula, greens, feta, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette
New York Grill (3)
9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis
|NY Greek Gyro Salad
|$10.99
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Feta cheese & Cajun-style chicken breast with Greek-vinaigrette dressing
Global Quesadilla Company
4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis
|Greek Salad
|$11.49
Loads of veggies! Black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & pepperoncinis. Covered with feta & served with Greek dressing.
Felix's Pizza Pub
6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis
|The Greek Salad
|$11.99
Romaine, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, bell peppers, red onion, artichoke, tomato / served with our Greek dressing
