Greek salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve greek salad

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Oregano Dressing
More about Cyrano's
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

12366 Olive Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.49
Loads of veggies! Black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & pepperoncinis. Covered with feta & served with Greek dressing.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Banner pic

 

Half & Half

8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.50
arugula, greens, feta, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette
More about Half & Half
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Greek Gyro Salad$10.99
More about New York Grill (3)
Mediterranean Greek Salad image

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Greek Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Feta cheese & Cajun-style chicken breast with Greek-vinaigrette dressing
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.49
Loads of veggies! Black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & pepperoncinis. Covered with feta & served with Greek dressing.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Felix's Pizza Pub image

 

Felix's Pizza Pub

6401 Clayton Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, bell peppers, red onion, artichoke, tomato / served with our Greek dressing
The Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, bell peppers, red onion, artichoke, tomato / served with our Greek dressing
More about Felix's Pizza Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers & Aegean vinaigrette dressing.
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

