Grilled chicken in Saint Louis

Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
BBQ Duck$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
The Frisco Barroom image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Grilled Wings$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
Single Burger$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Grilled Chicken image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Perennial on Lockwood image

 

Perennial on Lockwood

216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
House Salad w/ grilled chicken$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD

Avg 4.7 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Pack Wings$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
Sm SQ1 Salad$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
Beer Pretzels$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Assorted Soda Cans (per person)$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese
