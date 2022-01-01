Grilled chicken in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
|BBQ Duck
|$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
398 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about The Frisco Barroom
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Double Burger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
|Grilled Wings
|$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
|Single Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Perennial on Lockwood
Perennial on Lockwood
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
|House Salad w/ grilled chicken
|$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
105 E JEFFERSON, KIRKWOOD
|South Beach
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Baja Fish
|$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|6 Pack Wings
|$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
|Sm SQ1 Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
|Beer Pretzels
|$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering
Lets Do Lunch Catering
5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis
|Assorted Soda Cans (per person)
|$1.50
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Diet Dr. Pepper, Diet Mt. Dew and more
|Chicken Spedini (Min 10 People)
|$10.25
Chicken breast tenders rolled in bread crumbs and topped with our
creamy Italian cheese & mushrooms sauce.
|Monterey Chicken (Gluten Free)
|$11.75
Chicken Breast brushed with barbeque sauce and topped with bacon & Monterey jack cheese