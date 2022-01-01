Gyoza in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve gyoza
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Wasabi Sushi Bar
4239 Duncan Ave, St Louis
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Gyoza (8)
|$9.00
Japanese pan-fried dumplings filled with pork and chives.
Wasabi Sushi Bars
312 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Poke Doke - Delmar
6316 Delmar Boulevard, University City
|Volcano Bowl
|$17.00
Extra spicy bowl made with white rice, spicy tuna, and salmon Crabmeat, pineapple, edamame, green onions, fried onion, and drizzled with spicy mayo and wasabi mayo and togarashi
sorry sold out of masago.
-Sorry no modifications-
|Mochi Donuts
|$3.00
Soft, dense and chewy! A different experience than your typical donut.
Variety of flavors available!
|Small Poke Bowl
|$14.50
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
|California
|$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Poke Doke - Kirkwood
130 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated Chicken, Grilled served with rice and Hawaiian Mac salad
|Large Poke Bowl
|$19.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
|Small Poke Bowl
|$14.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Gyoza
|$6.00
An order of six containing Pork, Chicken, Cabbage, Seaweed, all served with Soy-Mirin sauce.
the B A O
14 North Central Avenue, Clayton
|COM BAO 2
|$14.99
choose 2 bao , choose 1 drink , side of fries
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.99
Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg
|UDON Noodle soup
|$15.99
fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom
togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Wasabi Sushi Bars
7726 Forsyth, Clayton
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork