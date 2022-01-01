Gyro salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve gyro salad
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Gyro Salad
|$10.99
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Gyro Salad
|$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef served over a bed of chopped romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Gyro Salad
|$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef served over a bed of chopped romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread