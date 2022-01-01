Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve gyro salad

Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Salad$10.99
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Salad$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef served over a bed of chopped romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread
More about Three Kings Public House
Item pic

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Salad$10.99
Thinly sliced lamb and beef served over a bed of chopped romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread
More about Three Kings Public House
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Greek Gyro Salad$10.99
More about New York Grill (3)

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Tomato Salad

Veggie Burgers

Steak Fajitas

Barbacoas

Avocado Salad

Baklava

Sashimi

Chocolate Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston