Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Elaia & Olio image

 

Olio

1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Gyro Wrap$12.00
More about Olio
Item pic

 

New York Grill (3) - 9901 West Florissant Avenue,

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY GYRO WRAP W/FRIES AND SODA$7.99
More about New York Grill (3) - 9901 West Florissant Avenue,

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Curry Chicken

Pappardelle

Brulee

Yakitori

Banana Smoothies

Custard

Beef Teriyaki

Lox

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston