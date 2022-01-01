Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Nami Ramen

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Togarashi Chicken Wings (8)$11.00
Toasty sticky wings coated in a sweet & spicy sauce.
More about Nami Ramen
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Chipotle Chicken Wrap$16.00
house breaded chicken breast, honey chipotle glaze, romaine lettuce, roma tomato, avocado smoked gouda
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch - Des Peres

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiery Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce, bacon, montery jack, candied jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
More about Circle 7 Ranch - Des Peres

