Italian salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve italian salad
Peno Soul Food
7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton
|Kim Tucci's Italian Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and Sicilian olive in vinaigrette
Snarf's Sandwiches
374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Italian Salad
|$8.95
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Swiss, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amighetti's
9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
|Simple Italian Salad
|$4.29
|Creamy Italian Dressing (Salad)
|$4.99
Our Amighetti's Special sauce you have come to know and love and our Vinaigrette Dressing!
Snarf's Sandwiches
614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS
|Italian Salad
|$10.50
Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese-
This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Full Italian Chopped Salad
|$24.00
Romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Italian Tomato Salad
|$12.00
|Italian Tomato Salad
|$11.00
Snarf's Sandwiches
360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Italian Salad
|$9.50
Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese-
This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Half Italian Salad
|$5.50
Half of our Italian salad
|Italian Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed with parmesan, artichokes, pimentos, red onion and our house dressing
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Italian Tomato Salad
|$11.00
sliced tomatoes, with red onions, anchovies, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil