Italian salad in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve italian salad

Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kim Tucci's Italian Salad$14.00
mixed greens, onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and Sicilian olive in vinaigrette
More about Peno Soul Food
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

374 S Grand Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad$8.95
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Swiss, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Simple Italian Salad image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amighetti's

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Simple Italian Salad$4.29
Creamy Italian Dressing (Salad)$4.99
Our Amighetti's Special sauce you have come to know and love and our Vinaigrette Dressing!
More about Amighetti's
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad$10.50
Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese-
This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Italian Chopped Salad$24.00
Romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Italian Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Tomato Salad$12.00
Italian Tomato Salad$11.00
More about Bartolino's South
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad$9.50
Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese-
This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Italian Salad$5.50
Half of our Italian salad
Italian Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce tossed with parmesan, artichokes, pimentos, red onion and our house dressing
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Tomato Salad$11.00
sliced tomatoes, with red onions, anchovies, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Salad$8.95
Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese-
This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion
More about Snarf's Sandwiches

