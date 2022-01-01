Italian sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Italian Pesto and Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Spicy Italian Combo Sandwich
|$8.49
Genoa salami, smoked ham & pepperoni topped with cheese
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Italian Sandwich
|$10.99
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, and St. Louis style cheese served with all the trimmings and a splash of our House Dressing. (Available Hot)
More about Bartolino's South
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$16.00