Italian sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Meatball Sandwich$12.50
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Pesto and Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Italian Combo Sandwich$8.49
Genoa salami, smoked ham & pepperoni topped with cheese
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$10.99
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, and St. Louis style cheese served with all the trimmings and a splash of our House Dressing. (Available Hot)
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$16.00
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Beef Sandwich$17.00
tender roast beef with sauteed green peppers and onions with giardinera on garlic cheese. served with a side of au jus
