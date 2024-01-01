Kale smoothies in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve kale smoothies
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Kirkwood
Kaldi's Coffee - Kirkwood
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD, KIRKWOOD
|Mango Banana Kale Smoothie
|$7.95
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
More about Kaldi's Coffee - The Euclid
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee - The Euclid
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Mango Banana Kale Smoothie
|$7.95
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Skinker
Kaldi's Coffee - Skinker
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Mango Banana Kale Smoothie
|$7.95
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Neuroscience Research Building - WashU
Kaldi's Coffee - Neuroscience Research Building - WashU
4370 Duncan Avenue, St. Louis
|Mango Banana Kale
|$7.65
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Crescent
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee - Crescent
187 Carondelet, CLAYTON
|Mango Banana Kale Smoothie
|$7.95
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Mid Campus Center - WashU
Kaldi's Coffee - Mid Campus Center - WashU
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Mango Banana Kale Smoothie
|$7.95
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
More about Kaldi's Coffee - Farrell Learning & Teaching Center - WashU
Kaldi's Coffee - Farrell Learning & Teaching Center - WashU
520 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Mango Banana Kale Smoothie
|$7.95
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice