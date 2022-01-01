Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Elaia & Olio image

 

Elaia & Olio

1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Gyro Wrap$12.00
More about Elaia & Olio
Item pic

 

Balkan Treat Box

8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.9 (799 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SMOKED LAMB BELLY GYRO$15.00
SOMUN, TZATZIKI, FETA, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ONION, FEFFERONI
More about Balkan Treat Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Tomato Salad

Burritos

Fudge

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Pizza

Macaroni Salad

Spaghetti

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston