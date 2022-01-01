Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve lentil soup

Diego's Cantina image

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Herb And Lentil Soup$6.00
More about Diego's Cantina
Item pic

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Carrot & Green Lentil Soup$5.50
grilled kale (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Big Sky Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Squid

Garlic Cheese Bread

Margherita Pizza

Pretzels

Eel

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Bleu Burgers

Tomato Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston