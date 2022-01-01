Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lentil soup in
Saint Louis
/
Saint Louis
/
Lentil Soup
Saint Louis restaurants that serve lentil soup
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
No reviews yet
Herb And Lentil Soup
$6.00
More about Diego's Cantina
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
Avg 4.6
(765 reviews)
Roasted Carrot & Green Lentil Soup
$5.50
grilled kale (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Big Sky Cafe
