Macarons in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve macarons

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Macaron$2.75
Lemon Lavender Macaron$3.00
More about Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
Colleen's

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Macaron$2.00
filled with cookies and cream buttercream (not GF)
Chocolate Macaron$2.00
filled with chocolate ganache
Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron$2.00
filled with cream cheese icing and blueberry jam
More about Colleen's
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
French Macarons$3.00
Mother's Day Flowers and Macaron Pack$35.00
More about The Blue Duck

