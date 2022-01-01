Macarons in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve macarons
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse
7298 Manchester Road, Maplewood
|Blueberry Macaron
|$2.75
|Lemon Lavender Macaron
|$3.00
Colleen's
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Cookies & Cream Macaron
|$2.00
filled with cookies and cream buttercream (not GF)
|Chocolate Macaron
|$2.00
filled with chocolate ganache
|Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron
|$2.00
filled with cream cheese icing and blueberry jam