Mahi mahi in Saint Louis

Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Baja Mahi-Mahi Fish Wrap
|$15.99
Grilled Mahi and Chipotle/Lime Slaw, fresh Pico de Gallo, and avocado wrapped in a grilled Tortilla shell with you choice of side
SOHA Bar and Grill
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis
|Blackened Mahi Taco
|$6.00
58HUNDRED
5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Grilled Mahi Meal
|$22.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi with a side of coleslaw and your choice of side charred broccoli, whipped golden potatoes or green salad (parmesan cheese & red wine vin on the side).
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust Street, ST Louis
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$15.50
Freshly grilled Mahi-Mahi with red chili aioli, shredded lettuce & black bean corn salsa served in corn tortillas