Mahi mahi in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Mahi-Mahi Fish Wrap$15.99
Grilled Mahi and Chipotle/Lime Slaw, fresh Pico de Gallo, and avocado wrapped in a grilled Tortilla shell with you choice of side
More about Three Kings Public House
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi Taco$6.00
More about SOHA Bar and Grill
58HUNDRED image

 

58HUNDRED

5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Mahi Meal$22.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi with a side of coleslaw and your choice of side charred broccoli, whipped golden potatoes or green salad (parmesan cheese & red wine vin on the side).
More about 58HUNDRED
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$15.50
Freshly grilled Mahi-Mahi with red chili aioli, shredded lettuce & black bean corn salsa served in corn tortillas
More about Schlafly Tap Room
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image

 

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

626 N 6th St, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi Taco$6.50
blackened mahi filet, corn-black bean salsa, red cabbage slaw, drizzled with avocado crema on a 6" corn tortilla
More about BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

