Mango lassi in
Saint Louis
/
Saint Louis
/
Mango Lassi
Saint Louis restaurants that serve mango lassi
Bombay Food Junkies
12955 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.29
Mango pulp blended with Oatmilk. Refreshing mango smoothie.
More about Bombay Food Junkies
House of India
8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.50
Mango flavored lassi
More about House of India
