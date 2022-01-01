Margherita pizza in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Pastaria image

 

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Pistachio Ravioli$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
More about Pastaria
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Edera
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6 Wings$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
Type
Please let us know what type of vehicle you will be using for curb side pick up.
Wild Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OG Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
Toasted Ravioli$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Pizzeria Da Gloria image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Da Gloria

2024 Marconi Ave, St. Louis

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, Oregano, house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, house ground Italian sausage, Parmesan
Margherita Pizza$16.00
house made fresh mozzarella, low moisture mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, Parmesan
Bonci Pizza$17.00
thinly sliced roasted eggplant, garlic chili oil, parsley
More about Pizzeria Da Gloria

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Risotto

Rangoon

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston