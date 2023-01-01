Meat pies in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve meat pies
7923 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton
|12" Meat Lovers Pie
|$11.99
BASE - Tomato Sauce
TOPPINGS - Bacon, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella
Pizza Head
3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pie
|$29.00
Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shreds, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Bacon. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (All meats are plant based.)
No modifications or substitutions, please.