Meat pies in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve meat pies

Item pic

 

Global Pizza Villain -

7923 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Meat Lovers Pie$11.99
BASE - Tomato Sauce
TOPPINGS - Bacon, Beef, Ham, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella
More about Global Pizza Villain -
Item pic

 

Pizza Head

3196 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Meat Lovers Pie$29.00
Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shreds, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Bacon. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (All meats are plant based.)
No modifications or substitutions, please.
More about Pizza Head

