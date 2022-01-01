Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve meatball subs

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Meatball Sandwich$12.50
More about Pietro's
Item pic

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Meatball Sub$14.50
Slowly simmered meatballs served on toasted bread with our red sauce and griddled provolone cheese.
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
Meatball Sandwich image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amighetti's

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
More about Amighetti's
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.00
Homemade meatballs, marinara, melted mozz
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$8.49
Spicy italian meatballs smothered in marinara then topped with cheese
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$10.99
Meatball Sandwich$10.49
Moist and tender meatballs spiced just right. Topped with our homemade meat sauce
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Mike's Italian Beef image

 

Mike's Italian Beef

8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$9.00
Four all beef meatballs. topped with red sauce with melted provolone.
More about Mike's Italian Beef
Item pic

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$11.00
Hollowed out hoagie bread with homemade meatballs topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

Avg 4.2 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$7.99
Served on a Garlic Cheese Hoagie Roll with Provel Cheese, Sweet Sicilian Marinara Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger

