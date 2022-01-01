Meatball subs in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve meatball subs
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|The Meatball Sub
|$14.50
Slowly simmered meatballs served on toasted bread with our red sauce and griddled provolone cheese.
Amighetti's
9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
|Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Homemade meatballs, marinara, melted mozz
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Meatball Sandwich
|$8.49
Spicy italian meatballs smothered in marinara then topped with cheese
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Meatball Sandwich
|$10.99
Moist and tender meatballs spiced just right. Topped with our homemade meat sauce
Mike's Italian Beef
8001 Mackenzie Road, Saint Louis
|Meatball Sub
|$9.00
Four all beef meatballs. topped with red sauce with melted provolone.
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Meatball Sub
|$11.00
Hollowed out hoagie bread with homemade meatballs topped with marinara, provolone and parmesan