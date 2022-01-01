Meatloaf in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Cyrano's
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|2 Family Meatloaf
|$36.00
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$20.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Bordelaise Sauce
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Meatloaf
|$18.25
Glazed meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon braised green beans
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|MA...THE MEATLOAF
|$11.49
Bacon-wrapped meatloaf stuffed w/ onions & peppers and served over crispy hash browns & topped w/ homemade gravy & 2 sunnny side eggs
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac
|MA...THE MEATLOAF
|$11.49
Bacon-wrapped meatloaf stuffed w/ onions & peppers and served over crispy hash browns & topped w/ homemade gravy & 2 sunnny side eggs
More about Big Sky Cafe
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Family Style Grilled Mushroom & Beef Meatloaf
|$49.00
Includes roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and dijon pan gravy.
|Meatloaf Meal Deal
|$69.00
Get Family Style portions of the Grilled Mushroom & Beef Meatloaf (which also includes roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and dijon pan gravy), 4 Skillet Seared Crab Cakes (with shallot-dill pickle tartar sauce) and a quart of Creamy Tomato Soup (with parmesan and basil oil). This is a GREAT deal!
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|MA...THE MEATLOAF
|$11.49
Bacon-wrapped meatloaf stuffed w/ onions & peppers and served over crispy hash browns & topped w/ homemade gravy & 2 sunnny side eggs
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|MA...THE MEATLOAF
|$11.49
Bacon-wrapped meatloaf stuffed w/ onions & peppers and served over crispy hash browns & topped w/ homemade gravy & 2 sunnny side eggs
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Smoked Meatloaf
|$15.99
smoked with celery & onions, glazed with spicy bourbon ketchup
More about Salt + Smoke
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Ma's Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.99