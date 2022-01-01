Miso soup in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve miso soup
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
|California
|$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|Fried Philly Roll
|$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
|Gyoza - REG
|$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
|Miso Soup - REG
|$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Poke Doke - Kirkwood
130 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated Chicken, Grilled served with rice and Hawaiian Mac salad
|Large Poke Bowl
|$19.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
|Small Poke Bowl
|$14.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Classic Miso Soup served with Fish Cake, Scallions, Seaweed, Tofu, and Rice Puffs.