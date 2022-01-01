Miso soup in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve miso soup

Poke Doke - CWE image

 

Poke Doke - CWE

8 S Euqlid, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$4.50
More about Poke Doke - CWE
Zushi image

 

Zushi

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
California$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
Pad Thai$12.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
More about Zushi
Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Gyoza - REG$8.75
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Miso Soup - REG$4.00
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Drunken Fish
Poke Doke - Kirkwood image

 

Poke Doke - Kirkwood

130 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken$12.00
Marinated Chicken, Grilled served with rice and Hawaiian Mac salad
Large Poke Bowl$19.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
Small Poke Bowl$14.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
More about Poke Doke - Kirkwood
Miso Soup image

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$4.00
Classic Miso Soup served with Fish Cake, Scallions, Seaweed, Tofu, and Rice Puffs.
More about Blue Ocean
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi Bars

7726 Forsyth, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.50
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

