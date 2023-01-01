Mushroom soup in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve mushroom soup
More about Cobalt Smoke & Sea
SEAFOOD
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Ozark Forest Mushroom Soup
|$9.00
earthy goodness - never canned
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup
|$0.00
Served cold in your choice of 16oz or 32oz
|Bowl-Wild Mushroom Soup
|$12.00
A bowl of house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, fresh thyme.
|Cup-Wild Mushroom Soup
|$6.00
A cup of house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, fresh thyme