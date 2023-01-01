Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve mushroom soup

SEAFOOD

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.3 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Ozark Forest Mushroom Soup$9.00
earthy goodness - never canned
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup$0.00
Served cold in your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bowl-Wild Mushroom Soup$12.00
A bowl of house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, fresh thyme.
Cup-Wild Mushroom Soup$6.00
A cup of house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, fresh thyme
