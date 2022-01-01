Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve octopus

Peno image

 

Peno Soul Food

7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Crostini$8.00
with potato, bottarga and salmoriglio
Octopus$20.00
braised with fennel salsiccia in a spicy tomato broth
More about Peno Soul Food
Nixta image

 

Nixta

1621 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Octopus$28.00
More about Nixta
Olive + Oak image

 

Olive + Oak

216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Charred Octopus$20.00
crispy potatoes + smoked paprika aioli
(GF, DF)
More about Olive + Oak
Item pic

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus Corzetti$18.00
bone marrow, tomato, thyme, red wine + leeks
More about O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
Item pic

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Octopus$8.00
Octopus, Crab Mix, Rice Puffs, Chipotle Honey, topped with Chili Oil.
Octopus Nigiri$2.50
Baby Octopus Salad$8.00
Mini Octopus bites tossed in Japanese dressing with Sesame seeds.
More about Blue Ocean
1 Stop Sushi Express image

 

1 Stop Sushi Express

3731 GRAVOIS AVE, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Salad$6.00
Spicy Octopus Roll$8.50
octopus, sprouts, sriracha, spicy mayo and eel sauce,
hot sesame oil
Octopus$8.50
Nigiri Sushi (3 pc )
More about 1 Stop Sushi Express

