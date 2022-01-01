Octopus in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve octopus
Peno Soul Food
7600 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton
|Octopus Crostini
|$8.00
with potato, bottarga and salmoriglio
|Octopus
|$20.00
braised with fennel salsiccia in a spicy tomato broth
Olive + Oak
216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Charred Octopus
|$20.00
crispy potatoes + smoked paprika aioli
(GF, DF)
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Octopus Corzetti
|$18.00
bone marrow, tomato, thyme, red wine + leeks
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Spicy Octopus
|$8.00
Octopus, Crab Mix, Rice Puffs, Chipotle Honey, topped with Chili Oil.
|Octopus Nigiri
|$2.50
|Baby Octopus Salad
|$8.00
Mini Octopus bites tossed in Japanese dressing with Sesame seeds.