Pancakes in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|2 Pancakes
|$5.00
More about Chris' at the Docket
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
|SD Bacon
|$4.99
4 Pieces
|Short Pancake Plate
|$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
More about Rooster
Rooster
3150 South Grand, Saint Louis
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Rooster
Rooster
1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis
|Vegan Slinger
|$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
|French Toast
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
|Pancakes
|$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Bowood by Niche
Bowood by Niche
4605 Olive St, St Louis
|Single Pancake
|$7.50
single pancake with cultured butter, maple syrup, optional add blueberries
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
|$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
|$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON
|$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
|DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN
|$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|2 EGGS
|$3.00
Made your way
|NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
|$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
|WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
|$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy