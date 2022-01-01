Pancakes in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve pancakes

Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Pancakes$5.00
More about Chris' Pancake & Dining
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
SD Bacon$4.99
4 Pieces
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
More about Chris' at the Docket
Pancakes image

 

Rooster

3150 South Grand, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Rooster
Rooster image

 

Rooster

1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Slinger$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Rooster
Item pic

 

Bowood by Niche

4605 Olive St, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Pancake$7.50
single pancake with cultured butter, maple syrup, optional add blueberries
More about Bowood by Niche
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

12521 OLIVE BLVD, CREVE COEUR

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

731 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 EGGS$3.00
Made your way
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
WHY THE FRENCH HATES US$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Fish And Chips

Garlic Knots

Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Rolls

Tamales

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston